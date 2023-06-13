Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea

Former president was arraigned over classified documents
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 13, 2023 1:17 PM CDT
Updated Jun 13, 2023 2:31 PM CDT
Trump Arrives at Miami Courthouse to Enter Plea
The motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami.   (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

This story has been updated with new developments. Donald Trump arrived at a courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for his unprecedented arraignment. The former president—the first former or current president to be indicted on federal charges—entered a plea of not guilty to all 37 charges via one of his lawyers, the BBC reports. "We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty," lawyer Todd Blanche said.

  • With a plea entered, the case will now, "barring the unforeseen, follow a familiar path," with the discovery process and the filing of pretrial motions expected to take months, the New York Times reports.
  • Law enforcement is out in force, but so far—aside from "squabbling" between pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators, per the AP—things have been relatively peaceful. The temperature is about 90 degrees.

  • Trump's personal aide, Walt Nuata, was being booked along with Trump on Tuesday, notes NBC News.
  • “ON MY WAY TO COURTHOUSE. WITCH HUNT!!! MAGA,” Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly before 2pm, per the New York Post. He also wrote: ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!"
  • Unless Trump decides to make a statement outside the courthouse afterward, the public may not catch a glimpse of him because no cameras are allowed inside, notes the Washington Post. However, Trump is expected to make public remarks later in the day at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
(Read more Donald Trump stories.)

X