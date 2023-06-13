Trump Enters Not Guilty Plea

This story has been updated with new developments. Donald Trump arrived at a courthouse in Miami on Tuesday for his unprecedented arraignment. The former president—the first former or current president to be indicted on federal charges—entered a plea of not guilty to all 37 charges via one of his lawyers, the BBC reports. "We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty," lawyer Todd Blanche said.

With a plea entered, the case will now, "barring the unforeseen, follow a familiar path," with the discovery process and the filing of pretrial motions expected to take months, the New York Times reports.

Law enforcement is out in force, but so far—aside from "squabbling" between pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators, per the AP—things have been relatively peaceful. The temperature is about 90 degrees.