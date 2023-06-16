Sheriff Ordered to Evict Twitter From Colorado Office

Twitter is getting kicked out of its office in a building in Boulder, Colorado, after failing to pay rent for months. The Denver Business Journal reports that according to court documents, a Boulder County judge has ordered the sheriff to evict Twitter from four office suites following a complaint from the landlord. The "writ of restitution" filed May 31 gives the sheriff 49 days to evict Twitter. Court documents state that when it rented the offices in 2020, Twitter set up a letter of credit for $968,000 that the landlord could draw on if rent wasn't paid, the Denver Post reports. The landlord filed a complaint in May after Twitter didn't pay rent and failed to replenish the letter of credit as required.

Twitter once had around 300 employees at the site but the number has been sharply reduced since Elon Musk took control of the company, TechCrunch reports. Some 87 workers lost their jobs in Musk's initial round of layoffs and 38 more quit after the CEO demanded a commitment to working "long hours at high intensity," per the Business Journal.

Twitter has faced similar complaints about unpaid rent at offices around the world. The Business Journal reports that the company is being sued for $93,504 in unpaid cleaning fees at its other site in Boulder, where there is reportedly also a dispute about rent. The Post says "Twitter’s press email auto-replied to a request for comment with a poop emoji." (Read more Twitter stories.)