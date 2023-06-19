Socialite Known as 'Catwoman': For 8 Years, an Income of 'Zero'

There's a new documentary coming out about the New York City socialite known as "Catwoman" due to the results of her extensive plastic surgery, and ahead of it, she says she's broke and has had no income for eight years. Jocelyn Wildenstein, now 82, received a $2.5 billion divorce settlement when she divorced art dealer Alec Wildenstein in 1999, but had declared bankruptcy after years of lavish living in 2018, the New York Post reports. In the two-part HBO documentary, Jocelyn Wildenstein will explain what happened, and give her side of the story of her marriage, according to the Telegraph. Wildenstein spoke to the newspaper, saying she has "a huge problem with my settlement. Since eight years, they have completely cut me off.”

In addition to the $2.5 billion, Wildenstein had been receiving an annual sum of $100 million "to follow the lifestyle and the work of the 20 years [in the marriage]," which produced two children, she says. But Alec Wildenstein's family (he died in 2008) stopped those payments in 2015, she says. She had been reclusive in recent years, but in addition to the forthcoming documentary, she is also filming a reality show. Her fiance, 56-year-old designer Lloyd Klein, says she has decided now is the time to "tell the story with her own voice." Included among that is her assertion that Alec Wildenstein planted stories about her cosmetic surgery in the media in an attempt to paint her as a monster and "win the divorce." Read the full interview here. (Read more Jocelyn Wildenstein stories.)