A search and rescue mission is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after a submersible used to explore the wreck of the Titanic was reported missing. CBS News confirmed by way of the US Coast Guard in Boston that the operation was currently happening off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. It's unclear how many people are on board.

CBS News flags the OceanGate Expeditions website, which advertises seven-night dive trips to the wreckage and lists the 2023 expedition as "currently underway"; it's unclear if the missing submersible is tied to that expedition. The BBC reports such multiday trips can costs tens of thousands of dollars and require a great deal of time, as each dive down and back—the Titanic sits about 12,500 feet below the surface some 370 miles off Newfoundland—takes about eight hours. (Read more Titanic stories.)