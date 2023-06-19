Sub Used to Take Tourists to Titanic Goes Missing

No word on how many passengers, if any, were aboard
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 19, 2023 9:40 AM CDT
Search Underway for Missing Titanic Tourist Sub
In this April 10, 1912, file photo, the Titanic leaves Southampton, England, on her maiden voyage.   (AP Photo/File)

A search and rescue mission is underway in the Atlantic Ocean after a submersible used to explore the wreck of the Titanic was reported missing. CBS News confirmed by way of the US Coast Guard in Boston that the operation was currently happening off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. It's unclear how many people are on board.

CBS News flags the OceanGate Expeditions website, which advertises seven-night dive trips to the wreckage and lists the 2023 expedition as "currently underway"; it's unclear if the missing submersible is tied to that expedition. The BBC reports such multiday trips can costs tens of thousands of dollars and require a great deal of time, as each dive down and back—the Titanic sits about 12,500 feet below the surface some 370 miles off Newfoundland—takes about eight hours. (Read more Titanic stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X