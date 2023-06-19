Anthony Fauci has long been public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of vaccine opponents. With Fauci retired, it appears that a vaccine scientist in Houston might be assuming the unwanted role. The scientist is Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, per the Houston Chronicle. He has been thrust into the spotlight in large part due to podcaster Joe Rogan. The chain of events:

Rogan had presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his show last week, and Kennedy voiced his long-standing criticism about vaccines, per Insider.

An analysis at Vice described the show as "an orgy of unchecked vaccine misinformation," faulting both Rogan and Spotify, where his show runs, for allowing it to air.