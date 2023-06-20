110 Passengers Sickened in Viking Cruise Outbreak

It's the 13th cruise ship norovirus outbreak so far this year, the CDC says
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 20, 2023 3:32 PM CDT
110 Passengers Sickened in Viking Cruise Outbreak
A Viking cruise ship is seen in this 2017 file photo.   (Mark Von Holden/AP Images for Viking Cruises)

A 14-day Viking cruise that ended Tuesday was a sickening experience for many passengers, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigation update. The CDC says 110 of the 838 passengers on board—13.1% of the total—and nine of the 455 crew members became ill with symptoms including abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhea, USA Today reports. The CDC lists norovirus as the "causative agent."

The agency says the crew stepped up cleaning and disinfection procedures and environmental health officers boarded the ship when it arrived in New York City. USA Today notes that 13 outbreaks of illness on cruise ships, all of them caused by norovirus, have met the CDC's threshold for public notification so far this year.

