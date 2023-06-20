110 Passengers Sickened in Viking Cruise Outbreak

A 14-day Viking cruise that ended Tuesday was a sickening experience for many passengers, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigation update. The CDC says 110 of the 838 passengers on board—13.1% of the total—and nine of the 455 crew members became ill with symptoms including abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhea, USA Today reports. The CDC lists norovirus as the "causative agent."

The CDC lists norovirus as the "causative agent." The agency says the crew stepped up cleaning and disinfection procedures and environmental health officers boarded the ship when it arrived in New York City. USA Today notes that 13 outbreaks of illness on cruise ships, all of them caused by norovirus, have met the CDC's threshold for public notification so far this year. (Read more cruise ships stories.)