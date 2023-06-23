Prosecutors: Rust Armorer Got Rid of Drugs Day of Shooting

The armorer on the set of Rust gave someone drugs on the same day she loaded a live round into a prop gun that went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to special prosecutors, who've leveled a new charge of evidence tampering. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed "did transfer narcotics to another person with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of herself," prosecutors say, per the Guardian . Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, says he hasn't seen any evidence to back up the new allegation. It's "shocking," he says, per the New York Times , adding it comes as the state's lead investigator is "raising serious concerns about the investigation."

Robert Shilling, a former chief of the New Mexico State Police who worked as an independent contractor for the Santa Fe district attorney's office, slammed the conduct of the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in an email sent to prosecutors on Tuesday, per Reuters. It is "reprehensible and unprofessional to a degree I still have no words for," Shilling wrote. "Not I or 200 more proficient investigators than I can/could clean up the mess delivered to your office in October 2022," he added, in reference to the final police report on the shooting.

The email was mistakenly sent to Bowles, who made it public in a Thursday court filing. He says it is "beyond troubling" and supports his motion to dismiss the case against his client, who intends to plead not guilty to evidence tampering and involuntary manslaughter. Shilling declined to elaborate on the email, saying he is bound by a nondisclosure agreement, per the Times. He was previously removed from the case and the email addressed that decision, with Shilling also submitting a notice to terminate his contract. (Prosecutors previously claimed Gutierrez-Reed may have been hungover on the day of the shooting, noting she was drinking and smoking marijuana during off hours.)