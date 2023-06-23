SNCTM bills itself as "the world's most exclusive members-only club," designed for "personal exploration" (ie, high-end sex orgies) and strict on maintaining privacy for those who belong. Now, however, the Los Angeles Times reports that the group's founder, 52-year-old Damon Lawner, has been banned for life after recently committing the faux pas of publicly name-dropping one of the club's supposed members: Hunter Biden. The claim by Lawner—who sold SNCTM in 2019 for $1 million because he said the lifestyle he became immersed in through it destroyed relationships with family—was cited in a Tuesday Times profile on Lawner, who first mentioned Biden's name this week in an Instagram story.

"Hunter was a member at Snctm and I canceled his membership after 1 party because he's a scumbag," Lawner wrote. He didn't elaborate, and the post has since been deleted, but now the man described by one of the first women he hired to work at SNCTM as a "modern-day sex Jesus" is no longer welcome at the club's events. "We neither confirm nor deny the identities of our attendees," an SNCTM spokeswoman tells the Times. She adds that the club takes its members' privacy seriously, and that "any infringement leads to a lifetime ban. Please note that Mr. Lawner's membership has been revoked, effective immediately."

Lawner tells the Times he knew he'd likely get booted due to his disclosure, but he says he was willing to assume the risk. "Posting what I did on my Instagram about Hunter was me letting people know that the type of behavior that he exhibited was something that upsets me," he notes, adding that one of SNCTM's current owners personally texted him to let him know he was banned. He gives a few more details to the New York Post on Biden's alleged behavior, including that the president's son was kicked out for "grabbing women's asses" and acting "like a spoiled child."

There's been no comment from the Biden camp over the allegations, but per the Post, an IRS whistleblower who testified in front of Congress on Thursday claimed Biden deducted tens of thousands of dollars from his taxes on money spent for a prostitute and on a sex club, said to be SNCTM. Much more here on the hush-hush group, which Lawner is said to have modeled after the Tom Cruise movie Eyes Wide Shut, and which also reportedly saw the likes of Bill Maher, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler at its events. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)