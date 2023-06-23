As Families Mourn, Sub Investigations Are Underway

As friends and relatives mourn the five people who died in the Titan submersible, more questions are being raised about safety, with one expert calling the tragedy "clearly preventable." William Kohnen, chairman of the Manned Underwater Vehicles Committee, tells the BBC that the industry hasn't seen any other major disasters since the 1960s. He says a submersible like the Titan would not be allowed to carry passengers in US or Canadian waters without being certified. The committee wrote to OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, one of the five who died, in 2018 warning of potentially "catastrophic" problems with the vessel.

The youngest passenger was 19-year-old Suleman Dawood, a student at a Glasgow university who died along with his father, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood. His aunt, Azmeh Dawood, tells NBC that Suleman told relatives he was "terrified and "wasn't very up" for the trip to the Titanic wreckage, but he didn't want to disappoint his father on Father's Day weekend. She says her older brother was obsessed with the Titanic from a young age. The aunt says she had not been in touch with many family members in recent years but remained close to Suleman.