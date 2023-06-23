SCOTUS Rejects GOP-Led Push Against Deportation Policy

Justices agree priority should be deporting migrants who are public safety risk, picked up at border
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 23, 2023 10:50 AM CDT
SCOTUS Gives Thumbs-Up to Biden's Deportation Plan
The US Supreme Court on June 13, on Capitol Hill in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file)

The Supreme Court said Friday it will no longer stand in the way of a long-blocked Biden administration policy to prioritize the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest public safety risk or were picked up at the border. The justices rejected a challenge from some Republican-led states to a policy that, the administration said, recognizes there's not enough money or manpower to deport all 11 million or so people who are in the United States illegally, per the AP.

The states had argued that federal immigration law requires authorities to detain and deport even those who pose little or no risk. At the center of the case is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage, or "egregious threats to public safety." The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy to remove people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties.

