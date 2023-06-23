The Supreme Court said Friday it will no longer stand in the way of a long-blocked Biden administration policy to prioritize the deportation of immigrants who are deemed to pose the greatest public safety risk or were picked up at the border. The justices rejected a challenge from some Republican-led states to a policy that, the administration said, recognizes there's not enough money or manpower to deport all 11 million or so people who are in the United States illegally, per the AP.