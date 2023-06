Jennifer Lawrence says she's never read a funnier screenplay than the one for No Hard Feelings, Gene Stupnitsky's new R-rated comedy in which she stars as a broke woman who agrees to date an awkward and naive 19-year-old piano prodigy (Andrew Barth Feldman's character, Percy) in exchange for a car. While audiences are laughing along with the actor-producer, giving the film an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics are more restrained with a 67% rating. Here's what they're saying: