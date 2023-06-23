Baby Shark Toys Injure 12 Kids

Toymaker is recalling versions of toy with hard plastic fins
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 23, 2023 10:31 AM CDT
Baby Shark Toys Recalled After 12 Kids Injured
This image provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Zuru’s full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys.   (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

About 7.5 million singing and swimming "Baby Shark" bath toys are being recalled after multiple lacerations and puncture wounds were reported in children playing with them. Zuru, a California-based toymaker, said it's recalling both full-size and mini versions of its robotic baby shark toys that have hard plastic top fins, which pose the injury risks, the AP reports. Twelve injuries have already been reported with Zuru's full-sized Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys—after children sat or fell on the now-recalled products. Nine of these cases required stitches or medical attention, according to a Thursday release from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

story continues below

While injuries have only been reported with these full-sized toys so far, Zuru is also recalling Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys "out of an abundance of caution." Consumers in possession of the recalled toys are instructed to stop using them immediately and contact Zuru for a full refund. To get the refund, customers are asked to cut off or bend the tail fin, write "recalled" and a registration code on the body of the baby shark and upload a photo on a site dedicated to the recall.

The recalled products can be identified by model numbers and date codes. Zuru's Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys and Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys were sold in-person and online at chains including Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and TJX Companies from May 2019 through March 2023. In a company announcement, Zuru noted that the recall only impacts the versions of the baby shark toys with a hard plastic fin. The newest toys, which have a silicone fin, are not part of the recall, Zuru said.

(Read more toy recalls stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X