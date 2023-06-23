Last Friday, police in Norwalk, Ohio, received a disturbing call just after 1pm from a young mom, who revealed to the dispatcher she was eight months pregnant and had been shot in the back. Even more shocking was the person she said had shot her: her 2-year-old son, reports CNN . Just a few minutes later, the husband of the woman—IDed by WOIO as Laura Ilg—called 911 from another location and said he'd just received a call from his wife, who was "screaming something about my son and needing to call 911," per CNN. Cops rushed to the couple's residence, busted their way in, and made their way upstairs, where they say they found Ilg and the toddler in the master bedroom, a pistol nearby.

Police say a fully conscious, in-shock Ilg told them what had happened and asked them to take the little boy out of the room as they tried to assist her. She was transported to a nearby medical center, where doctors tried to save her unborn child via emergency C-section, to no avail. Police Chief David Smith tells WOIO it was to have been Ilg's second child. Ilg herself died in the hospital a short time later. Cops say the pistol, which the toddler apparently took out of a nightstand, had another 12 rounds in it, and that they discovered another 12-round magazine for the firearm after obtaining a search warrant.

They also say they found a 12-gauge shotgun with six rounds in it in the master bedroom's closet, as well as an airsoft rifle in a closet in the home office. Police say that otherwise, the home seemed well-protected for housing a toddler, with child locks on drawers and safety gates erected everywhere. In a statement, the Norwalk Police Department offered its condolences to Ilg's loved ones over her "tragic passing." "Words truly cannot express how heartbreaking this is, and we cannot imagine the pain and heartache you're feeling," the department writes. So far, no charges have been filed, though the probe is ongoing and the case has been referred to the Huron County Prosecutor's Office to see what happens next. (Read more shooting stories.)