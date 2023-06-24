Both Sides Mark a Year Without Roe

Activists and politicians are marking the one-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court ruling that overturned a nationwide right to abortion with a range of reactions that vary from praise and protests. Advocates on both sides marched at rallies Saturday in Washington and across the country, the AP reports, to call attention to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on June 24, 2022, which upended the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. "I'm absolutely livid that people think that they can interfere with medical decisions between a woman and her doctor," said Lynn Rust, of Silver Spring, Maryland, at a Women's March rally in Washington.

Anti-abortion leaders issued comments on the anniversary. "We celebrate one year of momentous progress in the fight for life," Susan B. Anthony Pro Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel praised the ruling. "The decision has saved countless lives and set America on a positive course after decades of shameful abortion on-demand practices that put us in a category with China and North Korea," she said. The decision made abortion an unavoidable campaign issue and deepened policy differences between the states.

Most Republican-controlled state have imposed bans , including 14 where laws in effect now block most abortions in every stage of pregnancy, with varying exceptions for the life and health of the women and for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. Most Democrat-led states have taken steps to protect abortion access, particularly by seeking to protect doctors and others from prosecution for violating other states' abortion bans. On Friday, President Biden released a statement criticizing what he called "extreme and dangerous abortion bans that put the health and lives of women in jeopardy."