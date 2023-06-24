The Real Killer Signed the Guest Book at Her Funeral

When 30-year-old Susan Woods was found in her bathtub in 1987 in Stephenville, Texas, the victim of a brutal rape and murder, "everyone in Stephenville knew who did it," writes Bryan Burrough at the Texas Monthly. That would be her husband, Michael Woods, a long-haired, motorcycle-riding non-local who never quite squared with the small-town vibe. The two had just had a nasty split, and Michael had left the state with her car as the divorce went through. The story details how Michael Woods lived under suspicion for two decades, with the fear of arrest and a long prison stretch hovering constantly over his head. He always insisted he was innocent, and his prints didn't match those at the crime scene, but he remained suspect No. 1.