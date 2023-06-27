A Jan. 6 defendant had the opportunity to question the son who turned him in to the FBI last week as he represented himself in a bench trial hearing that "turned into a kind of family therapy session," NBC News reports. Ultimately, both men expressed love for each other and shed tears. Brian Mock faces 11 counts, including three counts of "assaulting, resisting, or impeding" officers and one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding using a dangerous weapon, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune . Prosecutors say he shoved two law enforcement officers to the ground before kicking one of them. Following the insurrection, Mock allegedly bragged about "beating the s---" out of a police officer, per Newsweek .

He also got a scolding from his son. "You STORMED THE F---ING CAPITOL," AJ Mock wrote to his father in a text, per NBC. "What you guys did today was treason and a homeland security threat," he added. "Everyone there should be locked up for the rest of their lives, including you." At one point, the son had asked his father if he was dead. Brian Mock later claimed he'd "said goodbye to my 4 children, not sure if I was going to come home," per Newsweek. "I was at peace with that knowledge," he added. He's certainly trying to avoid losing his freedom now. He called his son as a defense witness before Chief US District Judge James Boasberg. AJ Mock was originally set to serve as a witness for the prosecution, though the government decided not to call him to the stand.

AJ Mock said he and his father shared a "love-hate relationship," per NBC. Both stubborn, they disagreed on political matters. Still, AJ Mock said he now felt bad for having turned in his father, whom he knew to engage in hyperbole online. He said he loved his dad and didn't want to see him go to prison. Brian Mock said he'd forgiven his son, whom he described as a "chip off the old block." "You know I'm proud of you, right?" he asked his son, receiving an affirmative. "And you know I love you, right?" he asked, receiving the same response. NBC reports both men shed tears outside the courtroom after the testimony concluded. Brian Mock is due back in court on July 11, when he's expected to testify in his own defense. (Read more Jan. 6 hearings stories.)