Williamson: I'm No 'Crystal Lady Shrew'

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson spent the last month in England, where she welcomed her first grandchild. Now back in the US, the Democrat is back on the campaign trail and hitting back at anonymous critics who said her last presidential campaign turned her into the kind of abusive boss who punches doors and throws phones at subordinates. "Somebody doesn't like my blunt personality, my directness, then I'm sorry," she tells ABC News . "Obviously, this wasn't the right campaign for them." She adds she "can be tough" as a president needs to be. "But not tough like they say."

Addressing the recent departures of campaign managers Roza Calderón and Peter Daou, Williamson notes "Abraham Lincoln went through 12 generals to get to Ulysses S. Grant, and I don't think anybody would say he wasn't a good manager." She adds "there are a lot of people who have worked for me who had nice things to say." Moving forward, she hopes to convince voters that she's not some "crazy, crystal lady shrew" but a serious candidate who will fight for "fundamental economic reform."

As she told the Guardian last month, "an economic U-turn" marked by universal health care, free tuition, free childcare, and guaranteed housing, as opposed to incremental changes offered by the Biden administration, is ultimately what's needed to defeat Donald Trump. Still, Williamson is polling in the single digits, with FiveThirtyEight noting that only 8% of Democrats supported her in a recent CNN poll. The piece notes that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got 20% support in the same poll. (Read more Marianne Williamson stories.)