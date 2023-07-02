Rabid Bobcat Attacks Sleeping Camp Counselor

A rabid bobcat attacked a camp leader who was sleeping in a hammock at a Connecticut state park, but the victim and two other adults were able to kill the animal before anyone was seriously harmed, reports CNN. The three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and none of the youths in their care at Selden Neck Island were injured. They were leading a group of youths in the Wilderness School, a state program for people ages 13 to 21 "who have had traumatic experiences or are in need of extra support," per the New York Times. As the name implies, the park is accessible only by water, per NBC Connecticut.