Two Irish Teens Die Separately on Same Greek Island

Two Irish teenagers celebrating graduation with their fellow classmates on a Greek island died hours apart in separate incidents, reports the Irish Examiner . Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall were both 18 and celebrating the end of the equivalent of high school with friends on the island of Ios. O'Donnell went missing Saturday while walking back to his rental accommodation after spending the night celebrating, per the Irish Times . His body was found the next morning near a cliff, and he appears to have fallen on the rocks, said Brigadier Thanos Loukas.

Wall collapsed later near his own rental after news of O'Donnell's death circulated. "We have since heard he had a history of heart problems, but the answers lie in the autopsies," said Loukas, per the Guardian. The teens had attended St. Michael's College in the Dublin neighborhood of Ballsbridge. They went to the island with classmates after completing their Leaving Certs, the final exams of Ireland's secondary school system. It's "one of the darkest (days) we have ever experienced," said the school in a statement. (Read more Ireland stories.)