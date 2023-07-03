Passport Crisis Snarls Travel

Seeking a valid US passport for that 2023 trip? Buckle up, wishful traveler, for a very different journey before you step anywhere near an airport. A much-feared backup of passport applications has smashed into a wall of government bureaucracy as worldwide travel rebounds toward record pre-pandemic levels—with too few humans to handle the load. The result, say aspiring travelers in the US and around the world, is a maddening pre-travel purgatory defined, at best, by costly uncertainty, the AP reports. With family dreams and big money on the line, passport seekers describe a slow-motion agony of waiting, worrying, holding the line, refreshing the screen, complaining to Congress, paying extra fees, and following incorrect directions.

Some applicants buy additional plane tickets to snag in-process passports where they sit—in other cities—in time to make the flights they booked in the first place. So grim is the outlook that US officials aren't even denying the problem or predicting when it will ease. They're blaming lingering pandemic-related staffing shortages and a pause of online processing this year. That's left the passport agency flooded with a recordbreaking 500,000 applications a week. The deluge is on track to top last year's 22 million passports issued, the State Department says. Stories from applicants and interviews by the AP depict a system of crisis management, in which the agencies prioritize urgent cases such as applicants traveling for reasons of "life or death" and those whose travel is only a few days off. For everyone else, the options are few and expensive.

By March, travelers began asking for answers and then demanding help, including from their representatives in the House and Senate, who widely reported at hearings this year that they were receiving more complaints from constituents on passport delays than any other issue. The US secretary of state attempted an explanation. "With COVID, the bottom basically dropped out of the system," Antony Blinken told a House subcommittee. When demand for travel all but disappeared during the pandemic, he said, contractors were dropped and staff handling passports reassigned. Also, the government halted an online renewal system "to make sure that we can fine-tune it and improve it," Blinken said. He said the department is hiring agents as quickly as possible, opening appointments, and trying to address the crisis in other ways. (Read more passports stories.)