Afghan Immigrant Who Helped US Forces Killed as Lyft Driver

A 31-year-old father of four driving for Lyft was shot to death in Washington, DC, during an apparent botched robbery, say police. And the death of Nasrat Ahmad Yar around midnight on Monday has another tragic aspect: Ahmad Yar is from Afghanistan, where he worked as an interpreter for US troops, reports CNN . When the Taliban took over the country in 2021, he emigrated to the US with his family, fearing for his life. "He served this country—this country, not even his country—way more than I did and I'm a 27-year veteran and I have six tours," Army Special Forces veteran Matthew Butler tells FOX 5 . Butler served two of his tours with Ahmad Yar.

DC police have not made any arrests, but they released video of four people, possibly male teenagers, running from the scene after a gunshot. WUSA9 provides a jarring snippet of captured dialogue: "You killed him," says one of those fleeing the scene. "He was reaching, bro," is the response. Ahmad Yar had been living in Alexandria, Virginia, for about a year. He had first moved to Philadelphia, but left that city feeling unsafe after being robbed at gunpoint. "He was so happy he got a new car because he could take care of his family," friend Rahim Amini tells WUSA9. Ahmad Yar's four children range in age from 15 months to 13 years. Friends have set up a GoFundMe for the family; Ahmad Yar was their sole provider and was still sending money to family in Afghanistan. (Read more fatal shooting stories.)