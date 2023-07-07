The Eagles Are Finally Checking Out

Some 52 years after the band was founded—and seven years after the death of co-frontman Glenn Frey —the Eagles are getting ready for what they say will be their "swan song"—a long farewell tour. The tour, appropriately titled the "Long Goodbye," will kick off with a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sept. 7 and it's expected to continue into 2025, USA Today reports. The band says they will play "as many shows in each market as their audience demands," returning to cities multiple times if necessary. Steely Dan, another band formed in 1971, will be joining the tour as the opening act.

The Eagles took a break from touring after Frey's death in 2016 but they resumed live performances in 2017, with Jon Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the elder of Frey's two sons. The band has played more than 1,000 shows over the years, including 90 on the recently concluded "Hotel California" tour. "We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful," the band said in a statement about the end of their "52-year odyssey." "Everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

Variety has a list of the initial 13 tour dates through November 17, all of them in US cities. The tour is being presented by Live Nation and presale packages will be available starting Wednesday, July 12, followed by general sales starting Friday, July 14. (Read more The Eagles stories.)