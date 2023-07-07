South Dakota's Kristi Noem Is in a Ben & Jerry's Feud

One political fight emerged over the July 4th holiday, and it's still percolating. After ice cream makers Ben & Jerry's called for the return of Mount Rushmore to Indigenous people, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem fired back on Fox News. "I'm not going to listen to a bunch of liberal Vermont businessmen who think they know everything about this country and haven't studied our history," said the conservative Republican. She said the four presidents on the monument—George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln—"led us through some challenging times" and the monument itself is "the greatest symbol of our freedom," per the Hill.