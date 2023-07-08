Germany: Eritreans Crashing Festival Injure 22 Officers

German police said at least 22 officers were injured and dozens of people were detained Saturday during unrest at an Eritrean cultural event in the western city of Giessen. Police said bottles were thrown and smoke bombs were ignited as groups of Eritreans opposed to the African nation's autocratic ruler tried to force their way into the venue. About 1,000 officers, a water cannon, and helicopters are deployed in the city, which is about 30 miles north of Frankfurt, the AP reports. Police spokesman Christopher Pfaff urged the public to avoid the center of Giessen while the operation is ongoing.