Germany: Eritreans Crashing Festival Injure 22 Officers

Groups opposed to ruler battled police in Giessen
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 8, 2023 12:00 PM CDT
Eritreans Opposed to Ruler Crash Event, Injuring 22 Officers
Police officers surrounded a group of people before the start of the Eritrea Festival in Giessen, Germany, on Saturday.   (Helmut Fricke/dpa via AP)

German police said at least 22 officers were injured and dozens of people were detained Saturday during unrest at an Eritrean cultural event in the western city of Giessen. Police said bottles were thrown and smoke bombs were ignited as groups of Eritreans opposed to the African nation's autocratic ruler tried to force their way into the venue. About 1,000 officers, a water cannon, and helicopters are deployed in the city, which is about 30 miles north of Frankfurt, the AP reports. Police spokesman Christopher Pfaff urged the public to avoid the center of Giessen while the operation is ongoing.

Authorities had tried to prohibit the festival after similar unrest occurred there last year, but a court overturned the order. The event was organized by a group considered close to the government of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. Tens of thousands of people have fled Eritrea for Europe, many alleging they were mistreated by Afwerki's government.

