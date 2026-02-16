Fireworks Blast Kills 8 in China

An explosion and fire at a fireworks shop in eastern China killed eight people and left two others with minor burns ahead of the Lunar New Year, authorities said. The Sunday afternoon blast in a village in Jiangsu province was caused by a resident setting off fireworks improperly near the store, the Donghai county government said in a statement. It did not provide further details on what happened, the AP reports. Setting off firecrackers at midnight on the Lunar New Year is a tradition in China, but many places have banned fireworks in recent years, at least in part because of air pollution. They may make a comeback in some places after some governments eased their bans last year.