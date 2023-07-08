Authorities were searching Saturday for an inmate described by police as "very dangerous" who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bedsheets, officials said. Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the Warren County Prison, white and orange pants, and orange shoes, Warren police said Friday, per the AP . Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation, police said. He was also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple, police added. "He is considered very dangerous, and the public is asked to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary," police said in a Facebook post .

Officials say he escaped by climbing on exercise equipment and using bedsheets tied together. Per WGRZ, Burham escaped just before midnight on Thursday. The outlet reports that "multiple police agencies" surrounded a home on Water Street in Warren on Friday night, with cops issuing commands on a loudspeaker for anyone inside the residence to come out with their hands above their head. It's not clear if anyone ever exited the house, but on Saturday morning, Warren police said that "federal, state, and local agencies are continuing the search for Burham as his whereabouts are unknown," per a statement.

WGRZ notes that the police had previously described Burham as someone with "significant survivalist knowledge." "He has been known to do these things in the past, and be able to survive out there," Warren Police Department Capt. Jeff Dougherty. Residents of Warren (the city and the county) are being asked to review their own security footage recorded after 11:30pm Thursday to see if they can spot anything unusual that might tie to Burham. "We're following up on all clips that are coming in," Dougherty says. "Burham is considered dangerous and should not be approached," police said in their statement. "Please call 911 immediately if he is spotted."