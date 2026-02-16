'Distressing' Video Shows Grandpa Kidnapped by Mistake

Australian police say a kidnapping crew appears to have snatched the wrong elderly man—and they're urgently asking for him back. Authorities say 85-year-old grandfather Chris Baghsarian was taken from his home in the Sydney suburb of North Ryde early Friday by three intruders who carried him out of the house, per CBS News . Investigators believe the group meant to seize someone connected to the Alameddine organized crime network in western Sydney, but instead abducted a man with no criminal ties. "I'm a million percent confident they have the wrong person," said Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander Andrew Marks.

In what Marks called a "very strange appeal," police urged the kidnappers to free Baghsarian immediately, stressing he needs daily medical care and that his family is distraught. The Sydney Morning Herald describes a circulated video showing Baghsarian with significant injuries, wearing the same outfit he had on when taken. Police believe he is still alive despite the "distressing" footage. They emphasized they do not think elderly people are being randomly targeted, calling this a botched attempt aimed at a specific underworld figure. "It's not too late to end this situation," said Premier Chris Minns, urging the kidnappers to release Baghsarian "as an act of humanity."