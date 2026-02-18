Greece Nabs Mass Execution Photos Nearly Lost in Auction

UPDATE

Mar 2, 2026 9:42 AM CST

The deal is done. Greece has acquired the only known photographs showing the last moments of 200 men executed by the Nazis in Athens during World War II, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni has confirmed. Twelve of the photos, believed to have been taken by a German soldier, initially appeared on eBay. They were part of a larger collection held by Belgian collector Tim de Craen, who later met with ministry officials. After verifying their authenticity, Greece purchased 262 photographs, 16 documents, and four contemporary banknotes, CBS News reports. In some photos, the doomed men appear to be singing, per France 24.

Feb 17, 2026 6:08 PM CST

Greece said Monday it will try to obtain photos that appear to show the final moments of 200 Greeks who were executed by a Nazi firing squad in Athens during World War II, after the previously unknown pictures appeared on an online sale site. The images that appeared on eBay over the weekend allegedly show the men being led to their deaths on May 1, 1944, at a shooting range in the Kaisariani suburb of the Greek capital, the AP reports. Although the executions were well known, there were no known photos or film documentation of the event.