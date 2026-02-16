A Bird's Eye View of World's Fastest-Growing Nuclear Program

China is quietly turning a Cold War-era nuclear backwater into a core asset of its modern arsenal, and satellite images show just how fast that transformation is happening. In remote valleys of Sichuan Province, analysts say long-established military complexes at Pingtong and Zitong have been expanded and modernized since about 2019, part of what one expert calls a nationwide "mosaic" of rapid nuclear growth , per the New York Times . As Euronews reports, China has the fastest-growing nuclear program of any country in the world.

Pingtong, dominated by a roughly 360-foot exhaust stack, appears to be a production center for plutonium "pits," the dense metal cores of nuclear warheads, experts tell the Times. Nearby construction, new ventilation systems, and large air-handling equipment suggest an increasingly sophisticated operation. Zitong, meanwhile, has sprouted fresh bunkers and blast walls that specialists believe are used to test high explosives crucial to triggering a nuclear chain reaction. The complex includes an oval test area roughly the size of 10 basketball courts, and its perimeter and heavily secured facilities have expanded in just the last few years.

While some changes could reflect safety upgrades or preparations for new delivery systems, such as submarine-launched missiles, outside experts say satellite views alone cannot reveal how many warheads these plants may ultimately support. And the buildup marks a sharp departure from decades of relative restraint. Many of these "Third Front" facilities were carved into China's interior in the 1960s under Mao Zedong to protect nuclear assets from US or Soviet strikes, then downsized as tensions eased.

Now, according to the Pentagon, China has surpassed 600 warheads and could reach 1,000 by 2030—still far below US and Russian stockpiles (3,700 and 4,300, respectively, per the Washington Post), but growing quickly enough to unsettle Washington. US officials argue that any future arms control deal must include Beijing, which has so far resisted. Analysts warn that with little direct dialogue, both sides may plan for the worst, especially in a crisis over Taiwan, where a more robust Chinese arsenal could be intended to blunt US nuclear leverage.