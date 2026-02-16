Injured Seabird Goes to ER, Pecks on Door

An injured seabird sought help by pecking at the door of an emergency room at a hospital in Germany until medical staff noticed it and called firefighters to help with its rescue. The cormorant, a shiny black waterbird, had a triple fishing hook stuck in its beak when it made its presence known at the glass door of the Klinikum Links der Weser hospital in the northern city of Bremen on Sunday, reports the AP. In a joint effort, medical staff and firefighters removed the fishhook and treated the wound, the Bremen fire department said in a statement. The bird was later released back into nature on the grounds of the hospital park.