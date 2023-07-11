More Dangerous Weather Is Coming

A storm that brought deadly flooding to parts of New York state on Sunday devastated Vermont on Monday, washing out roads and forcing people from their homes. More than 50 people were rescued from flood waters after some locations saw more than six inches of rain, or more than the average for all of July, the New York Times reports. Gov. Phil Scott said Monday that the storm system could bring as much water as 2011's Tropical Storm Irene, which killed six people in the state. "What's different for me is that Irene lasted about 24 hours," Scott said. "We're getting just as much rain, if not more, and it's going on for days."

The ongoing storm—now threatening flash floods in parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine—signals "a key challenge of climate change: As temperatures rise, the air can hold more moisture, which can mean more severe rainfall, bringing worse flooding in places that aren't near major bodies of water" and "are less likely to have the kind of infrastructure that can mitigate flood damage," per the Times. But while parts of the northeast are seeing double or triple the normal amount of rainfall, "tens of millions of people from Florida to California are bracing for more heatwaves," per the Guardian.

A three-day heat advisory was issued Monday for south Florida with a drier air mass overhead. In Miami, already experiencing its hottest year on record, high temperatures were in the mid-90s with the heat index at 105 degrees and above, per WTVJ. Across the country, high temperatures of 111 to 115 degrees are expected this week in Phoenix, Arizona, per NBC News. The city's normal average high for July is 106.5 degrees. By Monday, however, it had seen 10 consecutive days of highs above 110 degrees. South Texas, New Mexico, and California are also feeling the heat. Each could see heat index values above 110 degrees this week, per NBC. (Read more extreme weather stories.)