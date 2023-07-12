Texas Is Deploying Floating Barrier in Rio Grande

Texas has begun rolling out what is set to become a new floating barrier on the Rio Grande in the latest escalation of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's multibillion-dollar effort to secure the US border with Mexico, which already has included bussing migrants to liberal states and authorizing the National Guard to make arrests. But even before the huge orange buoys were unloaded Friday from the trailers that hauled them to the border city of Eagle Pass, there were concerns over this part of Abbott's unprecedented challenge to the federal government's authority over immigration enforcement, the AP reports. Migrant advocates voiced concerns about drowning risks and environmentalists questioned the impact on the river.

Setting up the barriers could take up to two weeks, according to Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is overseeing the project. Once installed, the above-river parts of the system and the webbing they're connected with will cover 1,000 feet of the middle of the Rio Grande, with anchors in the riverbed. Eagle Pass is part of a Border Patrol sector that has seen the second highest number of migrant crossings this fiscal year with about 270,000 encounters—though that is lower than it was at this time last year.

Stephen Mumme, a political scientist at Colorado State University, tells NPR that the barrier in international waters is a violation of US-Mexico treaties—and could change the border by altering the flow of the river. "What Abbott is doing is conducting an irresponsible experiment at the expense of federal and international law," Mumme says. Jessie Fuentes, who owns a canoe and kayaking business that takes paddlers onto the Rio Grande, has filed a lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction to stop Texas' use of the buoys. (Read more Texas stories.)