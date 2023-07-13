Ukraine Kills Top Russian General: Report

A Ukrainian strike has killed the most senior Russian general to die since the invasion last year, according to Ukrainian authorities and Russian military bloggers. According to Russian war channels on Telegram, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov was killed when a British-supplied Storm Shadow missile hit a hotel housing Russian commanders in the occupied city of Beryansk, the BBC reports. It's not clear whether other commanders were killed in the strike, though there were reports on social media that the hotel was leveled.

Tsokov was the deputy commander of Russia's southern military district, per the Times of London, making him the most senior of at least nine Russian generals killed so far in the conflict. According to retired Russian general Andrei Gurulyov, Tsokov was badly wounded in September last year but returned to the conflict. He was one of several Russian generals sanctioned by the European Union and the UK last year in connection with an attack on Ukrainian civilians. (A general who hasn't been seen since the Wagner mutiny last month is "resting," according to a Russian lawmaker.)