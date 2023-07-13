Ukraine Kills Top Russian General: Report

Oleg Tsokov is believed to be most senior general killed so far in conflict
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 13, 2023 6:03 AM CDT
Report: Ukraine Strike Kills Top Russian General
Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov.   (Wikipedia/Kremlin)

A Ukrainian strike has killed the most senior Russian general to die since the invasion last year, according to Ukrainian authorities and Russian military bloggers. According to Russian war channels on Telegram, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov was killed when a British-supplied Storm Shadow missile hit a hotel housing Russian commanders in the occupied city of Beryansk, the BBC reports. It's not clear whether other commanders were killed in the strike, though there were reports on social media that the hotel was leveled.

story continues below

Tsokov was the deputy commander of Russia's southern military district, per the Times of London, making him the most senior of at least nine Russian generals killed so far in the conflict. According to retired Russian general Andrei Gurulyov, Tsokov was badly wounded in September last year but returned to the conflict. He was one of several Russian generals sanctioned by the European Union and the UK last year in connection with an attack on Ukrainian civilians. (A general who hasn't been seen since the Wagner mutiny last month is "resting," according to a Russian lawmaker.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X