If those watching Thursday's news conference announcing a Hollywood actors' strike didn't immediately recognize the woman speaking, the voice likely gave it away—the "distinctly nasal, Queens-inflected accent" of Fran Drescher, as the New York Times puts it. Yes, the 65-year-old actress who became a household name as star of the 1990s sitcom The Nanny now leads the SAG-AFTRA union that represents tens of thousands of actors. Coverage:

Drescher's fiery speech of about six minutes has gone viral, reports Deadline. Watch it here. "I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us!" she said. "It is disgusting. Shame on them!" She also referenced a bigger picture: "The eyes of the world and particularly the eyes of labor are upon us," she said. "What happens to us is important. What's happening to us is happening across all fields of labor." Acting background: The BBC traces Drescher's acting story, starting with a breakthrough cameo in Saturday Night Fever in which she says to John Travolta, "So, are you as good in bed as you are on the dance floor?" She formed a creative duo early with husband Peter Marc Jacobson, one that continued even after they divorced and he came out as gay. They produced and wrote The Nanny together. She also had a notable role in the critically acclaimed movie This Is Spinal Tap.