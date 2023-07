The Long Island serial killer has allegedly been found. Police in New York's Suffolk County have arrested a man allegedly tied to the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island, which have stumped law enforcement for more than a decade. Authorities have found 11 sets of remains along Ocean Parkway since 2010. However, the suspect expected to appear before a judge Friday morning is only linked to four of those, reports the New York Post. More:



News 12 identifies him as Rex Heuermann of Massapequa Park, where a huge police presence was observed Friday. He's a New York City architect with clients including American Airlines and Catholic Charities, per the Post.

Police believe he is tied to the "Gilgo Four," whose bodies were the first to be found in December 2010, the Post reports. Authorities were searching for missing sex worker Shannan Gilbert when they discovered a woman's body wrapped in burlap.

Within days, they found the bodies of three more women—all "whole, wrapped in burlap about one-tenth of a mile apart from each other," per the Post.