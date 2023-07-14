'Bollocks!' Spacey Has Heated Court Exchange

Kevin Spacey returned to a court in London on Friday and continued to refute allegations that he committed sexual offenses against four male accusers years ago. One exchange in particular illustrates the tone of the trial. It began when prosecutor Christine Agnew accused the 63-year-old actor of grabbing a man's genitals backstage at a charity event:

Also on Friday, Spacey disputed Agnew's assertion that he was a "big sexual bully," per the Guardian. He acknowledged that he was promiscuous, adding, "It doesn't make me a bad person." Spacey further admitted he made a "clumsy pass" at one of his accusers but said what the man described as a grope was more of a "gentle touch." He added: "I definitely misread the signs that I thought (the man) was sending. I accept that." (Read more Kevin Spacey stories.)