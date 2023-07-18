The Hopeful Line Up for $900M Powerball Jackpot

Game hasn't had a winner since April
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 17, 2023 7:30 PM CDT
Players Thinking 'Why Not Me?' Try for $900M Powerball Prize
Vinnie Clemente, right, buys Powerball tickets from Elias Harv on Friday at a gas station in Crystal, Minnesota.   (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)

The Powerball jackpot estimated at $900 million heading into Monday night's drawing—the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in US lottery history—was luring more hopeful ticket buyers into shops. Debbie Kempf, store director at Cosentino's Price Chopper in St. Joseph, Missouri, said the store sees an increase in sales as the jackpot gets bigger, the AP reports. "As it grows and the hype increases, you know, everyone gets kind of excited. So that's where you get all those people who don't generally buy tickets think, 'Why not? Why not me?'" Kempf said.

In addition, the regulars who buy tickets every week may buy a few more as the jackpot increases. "Sometimes you'll see groups of people or families go together and pool their money and to purchase a larger amount—you know, more opportunity," Kempf said. Ticket buyers for Monday's drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes. The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19, for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the 37 consecutive drawings.

