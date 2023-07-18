Mountain Biker Who Helped in Rescue of Hikers Dies

A group of four mountain bikers came across four hikers in the San Diego County desert on Saturday who had no food or water in the 103-degree heat. The bikers spent hours helping the four, who appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion, and facilitating their rescue, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Given the GPS coordinates by the bikers, a Cal Fire helicopter crew arrive to pick up the hikers. "Once the four hikers were lifted to safety, they required no further treatment," said Cal Fire Capt. Brent Pascua, per NBC News. The two bikers who had stayed at the spot for the rescue then headed back to the trailhead, where others were waiting for them, but became separated on the way.