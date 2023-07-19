Jason Aldean: Accusations About My Song Are 'Dangerous'

Country Music Television pulled a music video from country music superstar Jason Aldean on Monday after critics said it contained racist dog whistles. The lyrics of "Try That in a Small Town," a song released in May, include veiled threats against people who try to seize guns or curse out a cop. But the music video, released Friday, conflates these people with protesters, and according to some, Black Lives Matter protesters specifically. More:



The song: In the view of Chris Willman at Variety, it's "about how tiny burgs are under the imminent threat of attack from lawless urban marauders who will have to be kept at bay by any means necessary—meaning, pretty explicitly, vigilantism."

In the view of Chris Willman at Variety, it's "about how tiny burgs are under the imminent threat of attack from lawless urban marauders who will have to be kept at bay by any means necessary—meaning, pretty explicitly, vigilantism." The lyrics: Aldean sings about people who might "carjack an old lady" or "stomp on the flag." "Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road," goes the chorus. "You cross that line, it won't take long / For you to find out." He adds small towns are "Full of good ol' boys, raised up right / If you're looking for a fight."