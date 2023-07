Traffic got nasty on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut on Monday night—quite literally. A northbound tractor-trailer that was leaking human excrement as it traveled caused a number of crashes around 10:30pm, with police saying 10 vehicles ended up being impacted by the waste. The New York Daily News describes the leaking feces as turning a portion of I-95 "into a virtual skating rink." A motorcyclist who was injured after losing traction on his bike due to the slickness of the road was hospitalized with minor injuries; two unoccupied state trooper cruisers were hit when passing vehicles lost control, and the northbound section of the highway was closed for 3 hours.

Police have identified the driver of the leaking truck as Shaky Joseph; a press release claims Joseph "was aware of the leak" but continued driving. The AP reports that witnesses told troopers the name HI Stone & Son appeared on the truck. Authorities contacted the Connecticut-based company, which in turn contacted the driver. "Joseph was [told] by his employer to pull over his tractor trailer ... and wait for the State Police," reads a second press release. He was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failing to secure a load. He posted $25,000 bail. The Daily News reports the HI Stone & Son's website states, "we transport over 50 loads per day of liquefied products between NY, RI, CT and MA." (Read more strange stuff stories.)