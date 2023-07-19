Things Got 'Insane' on Plane Stuck on Tarmac in Las Vegas

Delta Flight 555 might have felt more like Flight 666 for those who attempted to take it on Monday. The Atlanta-bound plane didn't end up leaving Las Vegas after passengers and at least one crew member needed medical assistance due to "uncomfortable temperatures" on the plane while on the tarmac. NBC News reports passenger Krista Garvin tweeted about her "INSANE experience," writing there was an initial delay because they were waiting on a flight attendant. "Then we finally board and sit for almost 3 hours on a hot plane in 111 degree weather. Now we are heading back to the gate cause people are passing out."

Fox News add this uncomfortable detail: "Multiple passengers had passed out and some had soiled themselves." Garvin tweeted that paramedics then arrived and at least five people were wheeled off. A passenger and flight attendant were reportedly taken to an area hospital. Delta had this to say in a statement: "We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555. Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International." CNN cites National Weather Service data that shows the high recorded at the airport on Monday was 115 degrees. (Read more Delta Air Lines stories.)