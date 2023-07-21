Friendly 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry Is 'Changing the Rules'

It is quite simply the "biggest movie weekend in years," declares the Ringer. The reference, of course, is to Friday's opening of two potential blockbusters, Barbie and Oppenheimer, a phenomenon that has been shortened to "Barbenheimer" in public discourse. A look at coverage, ranging from the serious to the frivolous:

Reviews: You can check out our roundup of reviews of both Barbie (directed by Greta Gerwig) and Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan).

You can check out our roundup of reviews of both Barbie (directed by Greta Gerwig) and Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan). Different rivalry: It used to be that blockbusters released on the same day became cutthroat rivals. Not so in this case, writes Sam Adams at Slate. Stars from the different movies are encouraging people to see the other. "It's sort of changing the rules on what marketplace factors are in play, what strategies studios are using to get their movies out there," Paul Dergarabedian, an entertainment media analyst for Comscore, tells Adams. "Sometimes in this business, things that look counterintuitive, like putting two movies like this on the same weekend, or filmmakers with movies from rival studios helping each other out, can benefit all of the movies in the marketplace." It also may speak to the precarious future of Hollywood: Studios need more people in theater seats, period.