What Critics Are Saying About Barbie

For Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie), every day in Barbie Land is perfect, with the many Barbie versions living in matriarchal harmony. Then her continually arched feet go flat and she starts having thoughts about death. That sets her on a path to the Real World, where she learns that, unlike in Barbie Land, men have the advantage. But that doesn't begin to touch on all that's packed into Greta Gerwig's Barbie, a 113-minute love letter with an impressive 89% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. More: