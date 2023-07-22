Jamie Foxx Says He 'Went to Hell and Back'

Jamie Foxx hasn't disclosed the nature of the medical complication that led to his hospitalization in April—but he says he went to "hell and back." In a video posted on Instagram Friday, the 55-year-old actor said he "went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," Fox reports. This is the first time he has publicly discussed the medical scare. "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man," he said. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

Foxx, who was hospitalized while filming in Atlanta and has kept a relatively low profile since getting out of the hospital in May, pushed back against rumors that spread on social media, saying he's not paralyzed and his "eyes are working fine." "I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back and I'm able to work," he said, per the Hollywood Reporter. He thanked his daughter, sister, and medical team, as well as his fans. "I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got," he said. "If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it's just because it's been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out." (Read more Jamie Foxx stories.)