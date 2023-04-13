Jamie Foxx Hospitalized With 'Medical Complication'

Family says actor is recovering
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 13, 2023 9:33 AM CDT
Jamie Foxx Is Recovering From 'Medical Complication'
Jamie Foxx walks under the stands to return to his seat at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.   (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized in Atlanta and is recovering from what his family says was a "medical complication." "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," the family said in a statement posted on Instagram by daughter Corinne Foxx on Wednesday evening. The 55-year-old actor was in Atlanta to film Netflix comedy Back in Action, the Guardian reports. Sources tell TMZ that Foxx was hospitalized Tuesday morning and his condition was serious enough for relatives to travel to Atlanta from out of town. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," the family's statement said. "The family asks for privacy during this time." (Read more Jamie Foxx stories.)

