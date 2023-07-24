2 Women Die on Hike in Valley of Fire State Park

Amid temperatures that rose as high as 114 degrees Saturday, two women went hiking in Nevada's Valley of Fire state park and never returned. After other hikers who had seen the women enter the park became concerned at not seeing them come back, Nevada State Police officers launched a search that afternoon, CNN reports. One woman was found dead on a trail and the other one was found dead in a canyon, KTNV reports. Southern Nevada remains under an excessive heat warning, and officials are warning people to limit outdoor activities during the day. (Read more hiker death stories.)