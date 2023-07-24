Boat Crashes Into Home in Missouri

All eight people aboard a boat cruising around Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks were injured Saturday night when the vessel crashed into a home on the shore. CNN says the house also suffered "extensive" damage. "Troopers responded to a serious injury crash last night at the 1.5 mile mark of the main channel," the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted . "The boat ran aground and struck a home, causing it to overturn, ejecting all eight passengers." Everyone on board was an adult, including the 46-year-old driver, who was arrested for boating while intoxicated causing serious injury, Fox News reports.

In another state Saturday, a collision between two boats left a child dead, WVLT reports. A 19-foot Triton bass boat and a 24-foot Chapparal open motorboat crashed into each other near the marina on Tennessee's Norris Lake, killing a little boy who was aboard the motorboat and ejecting two passengers from the Triton, who both swam to shore. No one else was injured. There had been reports of an explosion at the marina, the Chattanoogan reports, but authorities later clarified there was no blast and that the sound was very likely caused by the impact of the two boats hitting one another. (Read more Missouri stories.)