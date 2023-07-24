Twitter's Switch to X Called 'Brand Suicide'

Twitter is getting rid of its bird logo as part of its rebrand to X, and designer Martin Grasser is saying a fond farewell. "Today we say goodbye to this great blue bird," Grasser tweeted Monday, describing how he created the logo with co-designers Angy Che and Todd Waterbury in 2012. He said then-CEO Jack Dorsey wanted something simpler and more iconic than the "flying goose" in use at the time. He says he started out with sketches of birds and the team used circles to construct their drawings "because it felt it felt like the bird should have an underlying neutrality and simplicity about it." The Verge, describing Elon Musk's rebranding effort as "haphazard," reports that the "interim" X logo now in use is "so generic" that it "appears almost identical to the Unicode character Mathematical Double-Struck Capital X." More:

The bird's evolution. Ryan Lau at Logo.com looks at the evolution of the Twitter bird over the years, starting with the logo in a "slimy" green color used while the app was being developed. He notes that the bird was originally called Larry, after the basketball player, but it became simply "the Twitter bird" with the 2012 redesign.