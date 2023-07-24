Police Dog Told to Attack Surrendering Suspect

An investigation is underway into police treatment of an unarmed Black man after a traffic stop, and this one involves a police dog. As ABC News reports, the dog was ordered to attack a man who was on his knees and surrendering with his hands up. The attack came after police near Circleville, Ohio, pulled over a semi-truck following a 25-minute chase on US 35 that began over a missing mudflap, reports the Washington Post . Police video captures the chaotic scene. (Warning: The footage is disturbing; the police dog arrives around the 33:15 mark.)

The Scioto Valley Guardian describes the scene in detail. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose, is outside his truck after being pulled over, with his hands up. The handler of a police dog from the Circleville Police Department initially holds his dog back but then releases him, even as troopers were shouting not to do so. The Guardian reports that it appears the K9 handler was telling Rose to get on the ground, while the troopers were telling him to walk toward them. "The man, apparently confused by who to listen to, pointed to the dog and points to the troopers—each giving conflicting orders," per the newspaper. He was on his knees with his hands up when the dog attacked.

"As troopers were attempting to gain compliance by providing verbal commands to the suspect, the Circleville Police Department deployed their canine, which resulted in the suspect being bitten by the canine," the Ohio State Highway Police said in a statement. Officers got the dog off Rose, who was treated and released from a hospital before being charged with felony failure to comply. The union representing the Circleville police officers asked that "everyone reserve judgment" as the investigation unfolds. (Read more police dogs stories.)