Twitter Ditches Iconic Bird, Begins Rebrand to 'X'

He wasn't joking : Elon Musk has replaced Twitter's iconic bird logo with the letter X, reports TechCrunch . But it's no mere cosmetic change: Twitter itself has begun rebranding to be known as X, per the Washington Post . "X.com now points to twitter.com," Musk wrote in a Sunday tweet. As the Verge notes, this is all in line with Musk's previously stated vision to change Twitter into what he called an "everything app." He informed employees with an email saying it would be his last from "Twitter.com," the outlet notes. And new CEO Linda Yaccarino is fully on board.

"X is here!" she wrote. "Let's do this." In another tweet, she elaborated: "It's an exceptionally rare thing—in life or in business—that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square." She said X will have features "centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking—creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities." It will be powered by artificial intelligence and "connect us all in ways we're just beginning to imagine."

But the move to ditch a name and a brand known throughout the world has a lot of people scratching their heads. "Looking forward to Elon stans explaining to me how destroying a universally-recognizable brand is a smart business decision," tweeted Ben Parr, president of Octane AI, voicing a very common sentiment. "Stans" refers to ardent fans of Musk. So with the new name, are "tweets" still tweets? Maybe not. When a user asked Musk what tweets should now be called, he replied, "x's." (Read more Twitter stories.)